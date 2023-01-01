Zambian kwacha to Aruban florins today

Convert ZMW to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
77.51 awg

1.00000 ZMW = 0.07751 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.920151.373751.34311.5302283.31450.80253618.8436
1 EUR1.086811.492991.459681.6630590.54620.872220.4792
1 CAD0.7279340.66979610.9776891.113960.64750.58419413.7169
1 SGD0.7445460.6850811.0228211.1393262.03150.59752514.0299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Aruban Florin
1 ZMW0.07751 AWG
5 ZMW0.38756 AWG
10 ZMW0.77511 AWG
20 ZMW1.55022 AWG
50 ZMW3.87555 AWG
100 ZMW7.75111 AWG
250 ZMW19.37777 AWG
500 ZMW38.75555 AWG
1000 ZMW77.51110 AWG
2000 ZMW155.02220 AWG
5000 ZMW387.55550 AWG
10000 ZMW775.11100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / ZMW
1 AWG12.90140 ZMW
5 AWG64.50700 ZMW
10 AWG129.01400 ZMW
20 AWG258.02800 ZMW
50 AWG645.07000 ZMW
100 AWG1290.14000 ZMW
250 AWG3225.35000 ZMW
500 AWG6450.70000 ZMW
1000 AWG12901.40000 ZMW
2000 AWG25802.80000 ZMW
5000 AWG64507.00000 ZMW
10000 AWG129014.00000 ZMW