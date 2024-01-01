Convert ZMW to PHP at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Philippine pesos today

1,000 zmw
2,272.32 php

ZK1.000 ZMW = ₱2.272 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5690.79218.16
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.310.84619.407
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9880.57813.253
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.5360.58313.372

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Philippine Peso
1 ZMW2.27232 PHP
5 ZMW11.36160 PHP
10 ZMW22.72320 PHP
20 ZMW45.44640 PHP
50 ZMW113.61600 PHP
100 ZMW227.23200 PHP
250 ZMW568.08000 PHP
500 ZMW1,136.16000 PHP
1000 ZMW2,272.32000 PHP
2000 ZMW4,544.64000 PHP
5000 ZMW11,361.60000 PHP
10000 ZMW22,723.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / ZMW
1 PHP0.44008 ZMW
5 PHP2.20039 ZMW
10 PHP4.40078 ZMW
20 PHP8.80156 ZMW
50 PHP22.00390 ZMW
100 PHP44.00780 ZMW
250 PHP110.01950 ZMW
500 PHP220.03900 ZMW
1000 PHP440.07800 ZMW
2000 PHP880.15600 ZMW
5000 PHP2,200.39000 ZMW
10000 PHP4,400.78000 ZMW