Zambian kwacha to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Philippine pesos is currently 2.272 today, reflecting a -0.319% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.494% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.305 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.272 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.696% increase in value.