Zambian kwacha to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to South African rand is currently 0.700 today, reflecting a -1.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.319% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 0.714 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.697 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.984% increase in value.