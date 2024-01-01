Zambian kwacha to Philippine pesos today

Convert ZMW to PHP at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = ₱2.131 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ZMW to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 ZMW to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.19812.1981
Low2.12732.1068
Average2.16312.1465
Change-1.88%-0.55%
View full history

1 ZMW to PHP stats

The performance of ZMW to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1981 and a 30 day low of 2.1273. This means the 30 day average was 2.1631. The change for ZMW to PHP was -1.88.

The performance of ZMW to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1981 and a 90 day low of 2.1068. This means the 90 day average was 2.1465. The change for ZMW to PHP was -0.55.

Track market ratesView ZMW to PHP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3471.53684.4930.79418.127
1 EUR1.04811.4631.4111.60988.5280.83218.992
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.160.4930.56812.978
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.14162.7450.5913.461

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Philippine Peso
1 ZMW2.13074 PHP
5 ZMW10.65370 PHP
10 ZMW21.30740 PHP
20 ZMW42.61480 PHP
50 ZMW106.53700 PHP
100 ZMW213.07400 PHP
250 ZMW532.68500 PHP
500 ZMW1,065.37000 PHP
1000 ZMW2,130.74000 PHP
2000 ZMW4,261.48000 PHP
5000 ZMW10,653.70000 PHP
10000 ZMW21,307.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / ZMW
1 PHP0.46932 ZMW
5 PHP2.34661 ZMW
10 PHP4.69321 ZMW
20 PHP9.38642 ZMW
50 PHP23.46605 ZMW
100 PHP46.93210 ZMW
250 PHP117.33025 ZMW
500 PHP234.66050 ZMW
1000 PHP469.32100 ZMW
2000 PHP938.64200 ZMW
5000 PHP2,346.60500 ZMW
10000 PHP4,693.21000 ZMW