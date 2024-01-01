Convert ZMW to IDR at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Indonesian rupiahs today

1,000 zmw
633,007 idr

ZK1.000 ZMW = Rp633.0 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates ZMW / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ZMW633.00700 IDR
5 ZMW3,165.03500 IDR
10 ZMW6,330.07000 IDR
20 ZMW12,660.14000 IDR
50 ZMW31,650.35000 IDR
100 ZMW63,300.70000 IDR
250 ZMW158,251.75000 IDR
500 ZMW316,503.50000 IDR
1000 ZMW633,007.00000 IDR
2000 ZMW1,266,014.00000 IDR
5000 ZMW3,165,035.00000 IDR
10000 ZMW6,330,070.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / ZMW
1 IDR0.00158 ZMW
5 IDR0.00790 ZMW
10 IDR0.01580 ZMW
20 IDR0.03160 ZMW
50 IDR0.07899 ZMW
100 IDR0.15798 ZMW
250 IDR0.39494 ZMW
500 IDR0.78988 ZMW
1000 IDR1.57976 ZMW
2000 IDR3.15952 ZMW
5000 IDR7.89880 ZMW
10000 IDR15.79760 ZMW