Zambian kwacha to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert ZMW to IDR at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = Rp575.3 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
ZMW to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 ZMW to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High590.5780597.1540
Low571.8850570.7850
Average581.9033583.0354
Change-1.58%-2.58%
1 ZMW to IDR stats

The performance of ZMW to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 590.5780 and a 30 day low of 571.8850. This means the 30 day average was 581.9033. The change for ZMW to IDR was -1.58.

The performance of ZMW to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 597.1540 and a 90 day low of 570.7850. This means the 90 day average was 583.0354. The change for ZMW to IDR was -2.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3461.53684.4920.79418.132
1 EUR1.04811.4641.4111.60988.5520.83219.003
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.09960.4940.56812.982
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7520.5913.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ZMW575.29000 IDR
5 ZMW2,876.45000 IDR
10 ZMW5,752.90000 IDR
20 ZMW11,505.80000 IDR
50 ZMW28,764.50000 IDR
100 ZMW57,529.00000 IDR
250 ZMW143,822.50000 IDR
500 ZMW287,645.00000 IDR
1000 ZMW575,290.00000 IDR
2000 ZMW1,150,580.00000 IDR
5000 ZMW2,876,450.00000 IDR
10000 ZMW5,752,900.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / ZMW
1 IDR0.00174 ZMW
5 IDR0.00869 ZMW
10 IDR0.01738 ZMW
20 IDR0.03477 ZMW
50 IDR0.08691 ZMW
100 IDR0.17383 ZMW
250 IDR0.43456 ZMW
500 IDR0.86913 ZMW
1000 IDR1.73825 ZMW
2000 IDR3.47650 ZMW
5000 IDR8.69125 ZMW
10000 IDR17.38250 ZMW