Zambian kwacha to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 633.007 today, reflecting a -0.361% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.529% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 644.244 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 633.007 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.699% increase in value.