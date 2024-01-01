Convert ZMW to PLN at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Polish zloty today

1,000 zmw
155.81 pln

ZK1.000 ZMW = zł0.1558 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5680.79218.159
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.3130.84619.408
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9880.57813.253
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.5350.58313.372

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Polish Zloty
1 ZMW0.15581 PLN
5 ZMW0.77903 PLN
10 ZMW1.55805 PLN
20 ZMW3.11610 PLN
50 ZMW7.79025 PLN
100 ZMW15.58050 PLN
250 ZMW38.95125 PLN
500 ZMW77.90250 PLN
1000 ZMW155.80500 PLN
2000 ZMW311.61000 PLN
5000 ZMW779.02500 PLN
10000 ZMW1,558.05000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / ZMW
1 PLN6.41827 ZMW
5 PLN32.09135 ZMW
10 PLN64.18270 ZMW
20 PLN128.36540 ZMW
50 PLN320.91350 ZMW
100 PLN641.82700 ZMW
250 PLN1,604.56750 ZMW
500 PLN3,209.13500 ZMW
1000 PLN6,418.27000 ZMW
2000 PLN12,836.54000 ZMW
5000 PLN32,091.35000 ZMW
10000 PLN64,182.70000 ZMW