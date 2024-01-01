Zambian kwacha to Polish zloty today

Convert ZMW to PLN at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = zł0.1498 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
ZMW to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 ZMW to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15160.1516
Low0.14720.1429
Average0.14960.1479
Change-0.40%3.16%
1 ZMW to PLN stats

The performance of ZMW to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1516 and a 30 day low of 0.1472. This means the 30 day average was 0.1496. The change for ZMW to PLN was -0.40.

The performance of ZMW to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1516 and a 90 day low of 0.1429. This means the 90 day average was 0.1479. The change for ZMW to PLN was 3.16.

Conversion rates ZMW / Polish Zloty
1 ZMW0.14977 PLN
5 ZMW0.74887 PLN
10 ZMW1.49774 PLN
20 ZMW2.99548 PLN
50 ZMW7.48870 PLN
100 ZMW14.97740 PLN
250 ZMW37.44350 PLN
500 ZMW74.88700 PLN
1000 ZMW149.77400 PLN
2000 ZMW299.54800 PLN
5000 ZMW748.87000 PLN
10000 ZMW1,497.74000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / ZMW
1 PLN6.67672 ZMW
5 PLN33.38360 ZMW
10 PLN66.76720 ZMW
20 PLN133.53440 ZMW
50 PLN333.83600 ZMW
100 PLN667.67200 ZMW
250 PLN1,669.18000 ZMW
500 PLN3,338.36000 ZMW
1000 PLN6,676.72000 ZMW
2000 PLN13,353.44000 ZMW
5000 PLN33,383.60000 ZMW
10000 PLN66,767.20000 ZMW