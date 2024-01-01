Convert ZMW to CNY at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 zmw
280.44 cny

ZK1.000 ZMW = ¥0.2804 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50583.5690.79218.164
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60889.2970.84719.409
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9830.57813.255
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10861.5270.58313.373

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZMW0.28044 CNY
5 ZMW1.40219 CNY
10 ZMW2.80439 CNY
20 ZMW5.60878 CNY
50 ZMW14.02195 CNY
100 ZMW28.04390 CNY
250 ZMW70.10975 CNY
500 ZMW140.21950 CNY
1000 ZMW280.43900 CNY
2000 ZMW560.87800 CNY
5000 ZMW1,402.19500 CNY
10000 ZMW2,804.39000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / ZMW
1 CNY3.56584 ZMW
5 CNY17.82920 ZMW
10 CNY35.65840 ZMW
20 CNY71.31680 ZMW
50 CNY178.29200 ZMW
100 CNY356.58400 ZMW
250 CNY891.46000 ZMW
500 CNY1,782.92000 ZMW
1000 CNY3,565.84000 ZMW
2000 CNY7,131.68000 ZMW
5000 CNY17,829.20000 ZMW
10000 CNY35,658.40000 ZMW