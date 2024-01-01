1 Zambian kwacha to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ZMW to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 zmw
0.28 cny

1.00000 ZMW = 0.27627 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:32
Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.91321.336251.329051.4906583.13280.78508318.6255
1 EUR1.0950511.463261.455381.6323391.03460.85970520.3959
1 CAD0.7483630.68340510.9946121.1155462.21350.58752713.9386
1 SGD0.7524170.6871081.0054211.1215962.55050.5907114.0141

Conversion rates ZMW / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ZMW0.27627 CNY
5 ZMW1.38136 CNY
10 ZMW2.76273 CNY
20 ZMW5.52546 CNY
50 ZMW13.81365 CNY
100 ZMW27.62730 CNY
250 ZMW69.06825 CNY
500 ZMW138.13650 CNY
1000 ZMW276.27300 CNY
2000 ZMW552.54600 CNY
5000 ZMW1381.36500 CNY
10000 ZMW2762.73000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / ZMW
1 CNY3.61961 ZMW
5 CNY18.09805 ZMW
10 CNY36.19610 ZMW
20 CNY72.39220 ZMW
50 CNY180.98050 ZMW
100 CNY361.96100 ZMW
250 CNY904.90250 ZMW
500 CNY1809.80500 ZMW
1000 CNY3619.61000 ZMW
2000 CNY7239.22000 ZMW
5000 CNY18098.05000 ZMW
10000 CNY36196.10000 ZMW