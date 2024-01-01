Convert ZMW to BTN at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 zmw
3,224.65 btn

ZK1.000 ZMW = Nu.3.225 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5680.79218.164
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.3010.84719.411
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9880.57813.256
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.5260.58313.373

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ZMW3.22465 BTN
5 ZMW16.12325 BTN
10 ZMW32.24650 BTN
20 ZMW64.49300 BTN
50 ZMW161.23250 BTN
100 ZMW322.46500 BTN
250 ZMW806.16250 BTN
500 ZMW1,612.32500 BTN
1000 ZMW3,224.65000 BTN
2000 ZMW6,449.30000 BTN
5000 ZMW16,123.25000 BTN
10000 ZMW32,246.50000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / ZMW
1 BTN0.31011 ZMW
5 BTN1.55056 ZMW
10 BTN3.10111 ZMW
20 BTN6.20222 ZMW
50 BTN15.50555 ZMW
100 BTN31.01110 ZMW
250 BTN77.52775 ZMW
500 BTN155.05550 ZMW
1000 BTN310.11100 ZMW
2000 BTN620.22200 ZMW
5000 BTN1,550.55500 ZMW
10000 BTN3,101.11000 ZMW