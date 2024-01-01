1 thousand Zambian kwacha to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert ZMW to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 zmw
3207.08 btn

1.00000 ZMW = 3.20708 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.91311.336151.328851.4906583.13150.7849618.6244
1 EUR1.0951511.463281.455291.6324891.04150.85968520.3965
1 CAD0.7484190.68339410.9945371.1156362.21720.58747913.9389
1 SGD0.752530.6871481.0054911.1217662.5590.59070614.0154

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 ZMW3.20708 BTN
5 ZMW16.03540 BTN
10 ZMW32.07080 BTN
20 ZMW64.14160 BTN
50 ZMW160.35400 BTN
100 ZMW320.70800 BTN
250 ZMW801.77000 BTN
500 ZMW1603.54000 BTN
1000 ZMW3207.08000 BTN
2000 ZMW6414.16000 BTN
5000 ZMW16035.40000 BTN
10000 ZMW32070.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / ZMW
1 BTN0.31181 ZMW
5 BTN1.55905 ZMW
10 BTN3.11810 ZMW
20 BTN6.23620 ZMW
50 BTN15.59050 ZMW
100 BTN31.18100 ZMW
250 BTN77.95250 ZMW
500 BTN155.90500 ZMW
1000 BTN311.81000 ZMW
2000 BTN623.62000 ZMW
5000 BTN1559.05000 ZMW
10000 BTN3118.10000 ZMW