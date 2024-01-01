Convert ZMW to RON at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Romanian leus today

1,000 zmw
179.69 ron

ZK1.000 ZMW = L0.1797 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.5680.79218.159
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.3130.84619.408
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9880.57813.253
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.5350.58313.372

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Romanian Leu
1 ZMW0.17969 RON
5 ZMW0.89843 RON
10 ZMW1.79686 RON
20 ZMW3.59372 RON
50 ZMW8.98430 RON
100 ZMW17.96860 RON
250 ZMW44.92150 RON
500 ZMW89.84300 RON
1000 ZMW179.68600 RON
2000 ZMW359.37200 RON
5000 ZMW898.43000 RON
10000 ZMW1,796.86000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / ZMW
1 RON5.56527 ZMW
5 RON27.82635 ZMW
10 RON55.65270 ZMW
20 RON111.30540 ZMW
50 RON278.26350 ZMW
100 RON556.52700 ZMW
250 RON1,391.31750 ZMW
500 RON2,782.63500 ZMW
1000 RON5,565.27000 ZMW
2000 RON11,130.54000 ZMW
5000 RON27,826.35000 ZMW
10000 RON55,652.70000 ZMW