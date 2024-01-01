Convert ZMW to MAD at the real exchange rate

Zambian kwacha to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 zmw
383.82 mad

ZK1.000 ZMW = د.م.0.3838 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50483.570.79218.161
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60789.2990.84619.406
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.980.57813.252
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10761.5280.58313.371

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Moroccan Dirham
1 ZMW0.38382 MAD
5 ZMW1.91912 MAD
10 ZMW3.83823 MAD
20 ZMW7.67646 MAD
50 ZMW19.19115 MAD
100 ZMW38.38230 MAD
250 ZMW95.95575 MAD
500 ZMW191.91150 MAD
1000 ZMW383.82300 MAD
2000 ZMW767.64600 MAD
5000 ZMW1,919.11500 MAD
10000 ZMW3,838.23000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / ZMW
1 MAD2.60537 ZMW
5 MAD13.02685 ZMW
10 MAD26.05370 ZMW
20 MAD52.10740 ZMW
50 MAD130.26850 ZMW
100 MAD260.53700 ZMW
250 MAD651.34250 ZMW
500 MAD1,302.68500 ZMW
1000 MAD2,605.37000 ZMW
2000 MAD5,210.74000 ZMW
5000 MAD13,026.85000 ZMW
10000 MAD26,053.70000 ZMW