Zambian kwacha to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.384 today, reflecting a -0.358% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.917% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.391 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.384 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.727% increase in value.