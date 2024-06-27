South African rand to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South African rand to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.848 today, reflecting a 0.389% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South African rand has remained relatively stable, with a 0.048% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South African rand to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.862 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.769 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -8.001% decrease in value.