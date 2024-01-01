50 Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars

Convert BRL to JMD at the real exchange rate

50 brl
1,490.38 jmd

1.000 BRL = 29.81 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7521.4631.6460.97117.753
1 GBP1.17211.245103.9871.7141.9281.13820.801
1 USD0.9410.803183.5271.3771.5490.91416.708
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jamaican Dollar
1 BRL29.80760 JMD
5 BRL149.03800 JMD
10 BRL298.07600 JMD
20 BRL596.15200 JMD
50 BRL1,490.38000 JMD
100 BRL2,980.76000 JMD
250 BRL7,451.90000 JMD
500 BRL14,903.80000 JMD
1000 BRL29,807.60000 JMD
2000 BRL59,615.20000 JMD
5000 BRL149,038.00000 JMD
10000 BRL298,076.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 JMD0.03355 BRL
5 JMD0.16774 BRL
10 JMD0.33549 BRL
20 JMD0.67097 BRL
50 JMD1.67743 BRL
100 JMD3.35485 BRL
250 JMD8.38713 BRL
500 JMD16.77425 BRL
1000 JMD33.54850 BRL
2000 JMD67.09700 BRL
5000 JMD167.74250 BRL
10000 JMD335.48500 BRL