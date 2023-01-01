1 Turkish lira to Jamaican dollars

Convert TRY to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 try
5.64 jmd

1.00000 TRY = 5.64152 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050887.48441.444061.660560.9632518.8734
1GBP1.155211.2139101.0631.66821.91831.1127521.8029
1USD0.951650.823791183.2551.374251.580280.9166517.961
1INR0.01143060.009894790.012011310.01650650.01898120.01101010.215735

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jamaican Dollar
1 TRY5.64152 JMD
5 TRY28.20760 JMD
10 TRY56.41520 JMD
20 TRY112.83040 JMD
50 TRY282.07600 JMD
100 TRY564.15200 JMD
250 TRY1410.38000 JMD
500 TRY2820.76000 JMD
1000 TRY5641.52000 JMD
2000 TRY11283.04000 JMD
5000 TRY28207.60000 JMD
10000 TRY56415.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 JMD0.17726 TRY
5 JMD0.88628 TRY
10 JMD1.77257 TRY
20 JMD3.54514 TRY
50 JMD8.86285 TRY
100 JMD17.72570 TRY
250 JMD44.31425 TRY
500 JMD88.62850 TRY
1000 JMD177.25700 TRY
2000 JMD354.51400 TRY
5000 JMD886.28500 TRY
10000 JMD1772.57000 TRY