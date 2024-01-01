1 Jamaican dollar to Turkish liras

1 jmd
0.21 try

1.000 JMD = 0.2097 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:03
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 JMD0.20971 TRY
5 JMD1.04857 TRY
10 JMD2.09713 TRY
20 JMD4.19426 TRY
50 JMD10.48565 TRY
100 JMD20.97130 TRY
250 JMD52.42825 TRY
500 JMD104.85650 TRY
1000 JMD209.71300 TRY
2000 JMD419.42600 TRY
5000 JMD1,048.56500 TRY
10000 JMD2,097.13000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Jamaican Dollar
1 TRY4.76843 JMD
5 TRY23.84215 JMD
10 TRY47.68430 JMD
20 TRY95.36860 JMD
50 TRY238.42150 JMD
100 TRY476.84300 JMD
250 TRY1,192.10750 JMD
500 TRY2,384.21500 JMD
1000 TRY4,768.43000 JMD
2000 TRY9,536.86000 JMD
5000 TRY23,842.15000 JMD
10000 TRY47,684.30000 JMD