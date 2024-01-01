Jamaican dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert JMD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
939 jpy

J$1.000 JMD = ¥0.9385 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

JMD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03321.0364
Low0.93850.9385
Average0.99851.0069
Change-8.98%-5.32%
View full history

1 JMD to JPY stats

The performance of JMD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0332 and a 30 day low of 0.9385. This means the 30 day average was 0.9985. The change for JMD to JPY was -8.98.

The performance of JMD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0364 and a 90 day low of 0.9385. This means the 90 day average was 1.0069. The change for JMD to JPY was -5.32.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 JMD0.93855 JPY
5 JMD4.69274 JPY
10 JMD9.38549 JPY
20 JMD18.77098 JPY
50 JMD46.92745 JPY
100 JMD93.85490 JPY
250 JMD234.63725 JPY
500 JMD469.27450 JPY
1000 JMD938.54900 JPY
2000 JMD1,877.09800 JPY
5000 JMD4,692.74500 JPY
10000 JMD9,385.49000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Jamaican Dollar
100 JPY106.54700 JMD
1000 JPY1,065.47000 JMD
1500 JPY1,598.20500 JMD
2000 JPY2,130.94000 JMD
3000 JPY3,196.41000 JMD
5000 JPY5,327.35000 JMD
5400 JPY5,753.53800 JMD
10000 JPY10,654.70000 JMD
15000 JPY15,982.05000 JMD
20000 JPY21,309.40000 JMD
25000 JPY26,636.75000 JMD
30000 JPY31,964.10000 JMD