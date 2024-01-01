Jamaican dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert JMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
8.50 sgd

J$1.000 JMD = S$0.008497 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00870.0087
Low0.00850.0085
Average0.00860.0086
Change-1.74%-2.19%
1 JMD to SGD stats

The performance of JMD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0087 and a 30 day low of 0.0085. This means the 30 day average was 0.0086. The change for JMD to SGD was -1.74.

The performance of JMD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0087 and a 90 day low of 0.0085. This means the 90 day average was 0.0086. The change for JMD to SGD was -2.19.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 JMD0.00850 SGD
5 JMD0.04249 SGD
10 JMD0.08497 SGD
20 JMD0.16995 SGD
50 JMD0.42487 SGD
100 JMD0.84974 SGD
250 JMD2.12435 SGD
500 JMD4.24871 SGD
1000 JMD8.49741 SGD
2000 JMD16.99482 SGD
5000 JMD42.48705 SGD
10000 JMD84.97410 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SGD117.68300 JMD
5 SGD588.41500 JMD
10 SGD1,176.83000 JMD
20 SGD2,353.66000 JMD
50 SGD5,884.15000 JMD
100 SGD11,768.30000 JMD
250 SGD29,420.75000 JMD
500 SGD58,841.50000 JMD
1000 SGD117,683.00000 JMD
2000 SGD235,366.00000 JMD
5000 SGD588,415.00000 JMD
10000 SGD1,176,830.00000 JMD