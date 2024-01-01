Jamaican dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert JMD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
9.84 aud

J$1.000 JMD = A$0.009837 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

JMD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00990.0099
Low0.00940.0094
Average0.00960.0096
Change3.51%1.38%
View full history

1 JMD to AUD stats

The performance of JMD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0099 and a 30 day low of 0.0094. This means the 30 day average was 0.0096. The change for JMD to AUD was 3.51.

The performance of JMD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0099 and a 90 day low of 0.0094. This means the 90 day average was 0.0096. The change for JMD to AUD was 1.38.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 JMD0.00984 AUD
5 JMD0.04918 AUD
10 JMD0.09837 AUD
20 JMD0.19673 AUD
50 JMD0.49184 AUD
100 JMD0.98367 AUD
250 JMD2.45918 AUD
500 JMD4.91835 AUD
1000 JMD9.83670 AUD
2000 JMD19.67340 AUD
5000 JMD49.18350 AUD
10000 JMD98.36700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 AUD101.66000 JMD
5 AUD508.30000 JMD
10 AUD1,016.60000 JMD
20 AUD2,033.20000 JMD
50 AUD5,083.00000 JMD
100 AUD10,166.00000 JMD
250 AUD25,415.00000 JMD
500 AUD50,830.00000 JMD
1000 AUD101,660.00000 JMD
2000 AUD203,320.00000 JMD
5000 AUD508,300.00000 JMD
10000 AUD1,016,600.00000 JMD