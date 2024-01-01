Jamaican dollars to US dollars today

Convert JMD to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
6.41 usd

J$1.000 JMD = $0.006405 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00640.0064
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00640.0064
Change-0.13%-0.34%
1 JMD to USD stats

The performance of JMD to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0064 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0064. The change for JMD to USD was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0064 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0064. The change for JMD to USD was -0.34.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to US dollars

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / US Dollar
1 JMD0.00641 USD
5 JMD0.03203 USD
10 JMD0.06405 USD
20 JMD0.12810 USD
50 JMD0.32026 USD
100 JMD0.64052 USD
250 JMD1.60129 USD
500 JMD3.20259 USD
1000 JMD6.40517 USD
2000 JMD12.81034 USD
5000 JMD32.02585 USD
10000 JMD64.05170 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 USD156.12400 JMD
5 USD780.62000 JMD
10 USD1,561.24000 JMD
20 USD3,122.48000 JMD
50 USD7,806.20000 JMD
100 USD15,612.40000 JMD
250 USD39,031.00000 JMD
500 USD78,062.00000 JMD
1000 USD156,124.00000 JMD
2000 USD312,248.00000 JMD
5000 USD780,620.00000 JMD
10000 USD1,561,240.00000 JMD