20 US dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert USD to JMD at the real exchange rate

20 usd
3,122.48 jmd

$1.000 USD = J$156.1 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.6040156.6040
Low155.7910155.3350
Average156.2355155.9216
Change0.21%0.29%
1 USD to JMD stats

The performance of USD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.6040 and a 30 day low of 155.7910. This means the 30 day average was 156.2355. The change for USD to JMD was 0.21.

The performance of USD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.6040 and a 90 day low of 155.3350. This means the 90 day average was 155.9216. The change for USD to JMD was 0.29.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 USD156.12400 JMD
5 USD780.62000 JMD
10 USD1,561.24000 JMD
20 USD3,122.48000 JMD
50 USD7,806.20000 JMD
100 USD15,612.40000 JMD
250 USD39,031.00000 JMD
500 USD78,062.00000 JMD
1000 USD156,124.00000 JMD
2000 USD312,248.00000 JMD
5000 USD780,620.00000 JMD
10000 USD1,561,240.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / US Dollar
1 JMD0.00641 USD
5 JMD0.03203 USD
10 JMD0.06405 USD
20 JMD0.12810 USD
50 JMD0.32026 USD
100 JMD0.64052 USD
250 JMD1.60129 USD
500 JMD3.20259 USD
1000 JMD6.40517 USD
2000 JMD12.81034 USD
5000 JMD32.02585 USD
10000 JMD64.05170 USD