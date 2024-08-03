US dollar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Jamaican dollars is currently 156.124 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.213% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 156.457 on 27-07-2024 and a low of 156.081 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a -0.173% decrease in value.