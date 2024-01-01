Jamaican dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert JMD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
8.89 cad

J$1.000 JMD = C$0.008886 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00890.0089
Low0.00870.0087
Average0.00880.0088
Change1.56%1.14%
1 JMD to CAD stats

The performance of JMD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0089 and a 30 day low of 0.0087. This means the 30 day average was 0.0088. The change for JMD to CAD was 1.56.

The performance of JMD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0089 and a 90 day low of 0.0087. This means the 90 day average was 0.0088. The change for JMD to CAD was 1.14.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 JMD0.00889 CAD
5 JMD0.04443 CAD
10 JMD0.08886 CAD
20 JMD0.17771 CAD
50 JMD0.44428 CAD
100 JMD0.88856 CAD
250 JMD2.22139 CAD
500 JMD4.44279 CAD
1000 JMD8.88557 CAD
2000 JMD17.77114 CAD
5000 JMD44.42785 CAD
10000 JMD88.85570 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 CAD112.54200 JMD
5 CAD562.71000 JMD
10 CAD1,125.42000 JMD
20 CAD2,250.84000 JMD
50 CAD5,627.10000 JMD
100 CAD11,254.20000 JMD
250 CAD28,135.50000 JMD
500 CAD56,271.00000 JMD
1000 CAD112,542.00000 JMD
2000 CAD225,084.00000 JMD
5000 CAD562,710.00000 JMD
10000 CAD1,125,420.00000 JMD