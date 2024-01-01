Jamaican dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert JMD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
8.78 cad

1.000 JMD = 0.008781 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.3551.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.62910.8820.60312.3190.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9641.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 JMD0.00878 CAD
5 JMD0.04390 CAD
10 JMD0.08781 CAD
20 JMD0.17561 CAD
50 JMD0.43903 CAD
100 JMD0.87806 CAD
250 JMD2.19515 CAD
500 JMD4.39030 CAD
1000 JMD8.78059 CAD
2000 JMD17.56118 CAD
5000 JMD43.90295 CAD
10000 JMD87.80590 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 CAD113.88800 JMD
5 CAD569.44000 JMD
10 CAD1,138.88000 JMD
20 CAD2,277.76000 JMD
50 CAD5,694.40000 JMD
100 CAD11,388.80000 JMD
250 CAD28,472.00000 JMD
500 CAD56,944.00000 JMD
1000 CAD113,888.00000 JMD
2000 CAD227,776.00000 JMD
5000 CAD569,440.00000 JMD
10000 CAD1,138,880.00000 JMD