1.000 JMD = 0.005961 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.351.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.61110.8820.60312.3170.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.961.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Euro
1 JMD0.00596 EUR
5 JMD0.02980 EUR
10 JMD0.05961 EUR
20 JMD0.11922 EUR
50 JMD0.29804 EUR
100 JMD0.59608 EUR
250 JMD1.49019 EUR
500 JMD2.98038 EUR
1000 JMD5.96075 EUR
2000 JMD11.92150 EUR
5000 JMD29.80375 EUR
10000 JMD59.60750 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Jamaican Dollar
1 EUR167.76400 JMD
5 EUR838.82000 JMD
10 EUR1,677.64000 JMD
20 EUR3,355.28000 JMD
50 EUR8,388.20000 JMD
100 EUR16,776.40000 JMD
250 EUR41,941.00000 JMD
500 EUR83,882.00000 JMD
1000 EUR167,764.00000 JMD
2000 EUR335,528.00000 JMD
5000 EUR838,820.00000 JMD
10000 EUR1,677,640.00000 JMD