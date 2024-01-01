1 Jamaican dollar to Singapore dollars

Convert JMD to SGD

1 jmd
0.01 sgd

1.000 JMD = 0.008820 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:49
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 JMD0.00882 SGD
5 JMD0.04410 SGD
10 JMD0.08820 SGD
20 JMD0.17640 SGD
50 JMD0.44100 SGD
100 JMD0.88200 SGD
250 JMD2.20499 SGD
500 JMD4.40999 SGD
1000 JMD8.81997 SGD
2000 JMD17.63994 SGD
5000 JMD44.09985 SGD
10000 JMD88.19970 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SGD113.37900 JMD
5 SGD566.89500 JMD
10 SGD1,133.79000 JMD
20 SGD2,267.58000 JMD
50 SGD5,668.95000 JMD
100 SGD11,337.90000 JMD
250 SGD28,344.75000 JMD
500 SGD56,689.50000 JMD
1000 SGD113,379.00000 JMD
2000 SGD226,758.00000 JMD
5000 SGD566,895.00000 JMD
10000 SGD1,133,790.00000 JMD