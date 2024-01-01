50 Singapore dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert SGD to JMD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = J$118.0 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 SGD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High120.1490122.6890
Low117.5570117.5570
Average118.9691120.2891
Change-1.83%-1.95%
View full history

1 SGD to JMD stats

The performance of SGD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 120.1490 and a 30 day low of 117.5570. This means the 30 day average was 118.9691. The change for SGD to JMD was -1.83.

The performance of SGD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 122.6890 and a 90 day low of 117.5570. This means the 90 day average was 120.2891. The change for SGD to JMD was -1.95.

Track market ratesView SGD to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.4887.2364.459
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,78111.6160.83489.0297.6254.698
1 AUD0.65210,384.70.61910.51655.0944.7192.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SGD117.97400 JMD
5 SGD589.87000 JMD
10 SGD1,179.74000 JMD
20 SGD2,359.48000 JMD
50 SGD5,898.70000 JMD
100 SGD11,797.40000 JMD
250 SGD29,493.50000 JMD
500 SGD58,987.00000 JMD
1000 SGD117,974.00000 JMD
2000 SGD235,948.00000 JMD
5000 SGD589,870.00000 JMD
10000 SGD1,179,740.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 JMD0.00848 SGD
5 JMD0.04238 SGD
10 JMD0.08476 SGD
20 JMD0.16953 SGD
50 JMD0.42382 SGD
100 JMD0.84765 SGD
250 JMD2.11912 SGD
500 JMD4.23823 SGD
1000 JMD8.47646 SGD
2000 JMD16.95292 SGD
5000 JMD42.38230 SGD
10000 JMD84.76460 SGD