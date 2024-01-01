Moroccan dirhams to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert MAD to ETB at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Br12.31 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
MAD to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ETB
1 MAD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.459312.4593
Low11.783811.0867
Average12.218311.9620
Change3.22%11.07%
1 MAD to ETB stats

The performance of MAD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4593 and a 30 day low of 11.7838. This means the 30 day average was 12.2183. The change for MAD to ETB was 3.22.

The performance of MAD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.4593 and a 90 day low of 11.0867. This means the 90 day average was 11.9620. The change for MAD to ETB was 11.07.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Ethiopian Birr
1 MAD12.31380 ETB
5 MAD61.56900 ETB
10 MAD123.13800 ETB
20 MAD246.27600 ETB
50 MAD615.69000 ETB
100 MAD1,231.38000 ETB
250 MAD3,078.45000 ETB
500 MAD6,156.90000 ETB
1000 MAD12,313.80000 ETB
2000 MAD24,627.60000 ETB
5000 MAD61,569.00000 ETB
10000 MAD123,138.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Moroccan Dirham
1 ETB0.08121 MAD
5 ETB0.40605 MAD
10 ETB0.81210 MAD
20 ETB1.62420 MAD
50 ETB4.06049 MAD
100 ETB8.12098 MAD
250 ETB20.30245 MAD
500 ETB40.60490 MAD
1000 ETB81.20980 MAD
2000 ETB162.41960 MAD
5000 ETB406.04900 MAD
10000 ETB812.09800 MAD