Moroccan dirhams to Panamanian balboas today

Convert MAD to PAB at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = B/.0.1001 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PAB
1 MAD to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10220.1038
Low0.09990.0999
Average0.10100.1020
Change-0.90%-3.20%
1 MAD to PAB stats

The performance of MAD to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1022 and a 30 day low of 0.0999. This means the 30 day average was 0.1010. The change for MAD to PAB was -0.90.

The performance of MAD to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1038 and a 90 day low of 0.0999. This means the 90 day average was 0.1020. The change for MAD to PAB was -3.20.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Panamanian Balboa
1 MAD0.10007 PAB
5 MAD0.50034 PAB
10 MAD1.00068 PAB
20 MAD2.00136 PAB
50 MAD5.00340 PAB
100 MAD10.00680 PAB
250 MAD25.01700 PAB
500 MAD50.03400 PAB
1000 MAD100.06800 PAB
2000 MAD200.13600 PAB
5000 MAD500.34000 PAB
10000 MAD1,000.68000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Moroccan Dirham
1 PAB9.99325 MAD
5 PAB49.96625 MAD
10 PAB99.93250 MAD
20 PAB199.86500 MAD
50 PAB499.66250 MAD
100 PAB999.32500 MAD
250 PAB2,498.31250 MAD
500 PAB4,996.62500 MAD
1000 PAB9,993.25000 MAD
2000 PAB19,986.50000 MAD
5000 PAB49,966.25000 MAD
10000 PAB99,932.50000 MAD