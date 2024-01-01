Turkish liras to Panamanian balboas today
Convert TRY to PAB at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to PAB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0306
|0.0311
|Low
|0.0301
|0.0301
|Average
|0.0303
|0.0307
|Change
|-1.76%
|-2.87%
1 TRY to PAB stats
The performance of TRY to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0306 and a 30 day low of 0.0301. This means the 30 day average was 0.0303. The change for TRY to PAB was -1.76.
The performance of TRY to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0311 and a 90 day low of 0.0301. This means the 90 day average was 0.0307. The change for TRY to PAB was -2.87.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Turkish Lira
|1 PAB
|33.21850 TRY
|5 PAB
|166.09250 TRY
|10 PAB
|332.18500 TRY
|20 PAB
|664.37000 TRY
|50 PAB
|1,660.92500 TRY
|100 PAB
|3,321.85000 TRY
|250 PAB
|8,304.62500 TRY
|500 PAB
|16,609.25000 TRY
|1000 PAB
|33,218.50000 TRY
|2000 PAB
|66,437.00000 TRY
|5000 PAB
|166,092.50000 TRY
|10000 PAB
|332,185.00000 TRY