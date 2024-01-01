Hong Kong dollars to Panamanian balboas today

Convert HKD to PAB at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = B/.0.1285 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
HKD to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PAB
1 HKD to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12870.1288
Low0.12840.1282
Average0.12860.1285
Change-0.10%0.19%
1 HKD to PAB stats

The performance of HKD to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1287 and a 30 day low of 0.1284. This means the 30 day average was 0.1286. The change for HKD to PAB was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1288 and a 90 day low of 0.1282. This means the 90 day average was 0.1285. The change for HKD to PAB was 0.19.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
100 HKD12.85020 PAB
200 HKD25.70040 PAB
300 HKD38.55060 PAB
500 HKD64.25100 PAB
1000 HKD128.50200 PAB
2000 HKD257.00400 PAB
2500 HKD321.25500 PAB
3000 HKD385.50600 PAB
4000 HKD514.00800 PAB
5000 HKD642.51000 PAB
10000 HKD1,285.02000 PAB
20000 HKD2,570.04000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PAB7.78195 HKD
5 PAB38.90975 HKD
10 PAB77.81950 HKD
20 PAB155.63900 HKD
50 PAB389.09750 HKD
100 PAB778.19500 HKD
250 PAB1,945.48750 HKD
500 PAB3,890.97500 HKD
1000 PAB7,781.95000 HKD
2000 PAB15,563.90000 HKD
5000 PAB38,909.75000 HKD
10000 PAB77,819.50000 HKD