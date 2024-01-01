Hong Kong dollars to Panamanian balboas today
Convert HKD to PAB at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HKD to PAB conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.12850 PAB
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to PAB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1287
|0.1288
|Low
|0.1284
|0.1282
|Average
|0.1286
|0.1285
|Change
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|View full history
1 HKD to PAB stats
The performance of HKD to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1287 and a 30 day low of 0.1284. This means the 30 day average was 0.1286. The change for HKD to PAB was -0.10.
The performance of HKD to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1288 and a 90 day low of 0.1282. This means the 90 day average was 0.1285. The change for HKD to PAB was 0.19.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Panamanian balboas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
|100 HKD
|12.85020 PAB
|200 HKD
|25.70040 PAB
|300 HKD
|38.55060 PAB
|500 HKD
|64.25100 PAB
|1000 HKD
|128.50200 PAB
|2000 HKD
|257.00400 PAB
|2500 HKD
|321.25500 PAB
|3000 HKD
|385.50600 PAB
|4000 HKD
|514.00800 PAB
|5000 HKD
|642.51000 PAB
|10000 HKD
|1,285.02000 PAB
|20000 HKD
|2,570.04000 PAB
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 PAB
|7.78195 HKD
|5 PAB
|38.90975 HKD
|10 PAB
|77.81950 HKD
|20 PAB
|155.63900 HKD
|50 PAB
|389.09750 HKD
|100 PAB
|778.19500 HKD
|250 PAB
|1,945.48750 HKD
|500 PAB
|3,890.97500 HKD
|1000 PAB
|7,781.95000 HKD
|2000 PAB
|15,563.90000 HKD
|5000 PAB
|38,909.75000 HKD
|10000 PAB
|77,819.50000 HKD