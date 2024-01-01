Hong Kong dollars to Panamanian balboas today

Convert HKD to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
127.82 pab

1.000 HKD = 0.1278 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4581.4721.6610.96818.165
1 GBP1.17111.273105.9211.7231.9451.13321.27
1 USD0.920.785183.1991.3531.5280.8916.707
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
100 HKD12.78170 PAB
200 HKD25.56340 PAB
300 HKD38.34510 PAB
500 HKD63.90850 PAB
1000 HKD127.81700 PAB
2000 HKD255.63400 PAB
2500 HKD319.54250 PAB
3000 HKD383.45100 PAB
4000 HKD511.26800 PAB
5000 HKD639.08500 PAB
10000 HKD1,278.17000 PAB
20000 HKD2,556.34000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PAB7.82370 HKD
5 PAB39.11850 HKD
10 PAB78.23700 HKD
20 PAB156.47400 HKD
50 PAB391.18500 HKD
100 PAB782.37000 HKD
250 PAB1,955.92500 HKD
500 PAB3,911.85000 HKD
1000 PAB7,823.70000 HKD
2000 PAB15,647.40000 HKD
5000 PAB39,118.50000 HKD
10000 PAB78,237.00000 HKD