Hungarian forints to Panamanian balboas today

Convert HUF to PAB at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
27.67 pab

1.000 HUF = 0.002767 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6821.4731.6590.96718.205
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1841.7251.9431.13221.317
1 USD0.9160.783183.0991.351.5210.88616.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Panamanian Balboa
2000 HUF5.53356 PAB
5000 HUF13.83390 PAB
10000 HUF27.66780 PAB
15000 HUF41.50170 PAB
20000 HUF55.33560 PAB
30000 HUF83.00340 PAB
40000 HUF110.67120 PAB
50000 HUF138.33900 PAB
60000 HUF166.00680 PAB
100000 HUF276.67800 PAB
150000 HUF415.01700 PAB
200000 HUF553.35600 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Hungarian Forint
1 PAB361.43100 HUF
5 PAB1,807.15500 HUF
10 PAB3,614.31000 HUF
20 PAB7,228.62000 HUF
50 PAB18,071.55000 HUF
100 PAB36,143.10000 HUF
250 PAB90,357.75000 HUF
500 PAB180,715.50000 HUF
1000 PAB361,431.00000 HUF
2000 PAB722,862.00000 HUF
5000 PAB1,807,155.00000 HUF
10000 PAB3,614,310.00000 HUF