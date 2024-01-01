Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas today

Convert SEK to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
97.00 pab

kr1.000 SEK = B/.0.09700 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PAB
1 SEK to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09850.0985
Low0.09440.0923
Average0.09650.0952
Change2.76%0.80%
View full history

1 SEK to PAB stats

The performance of SEK to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0985 and a 30 day low of 0.0944. This means the 30 day average was 0.0965. The change for SEK to PAB was 2.76.

The performance of SEK to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0985 and a 90 day low of 0.0923. This means the 90 day average was 0.0952. The change for SEK to PAB was 0.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7341.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Panamanian Balboa
1 SEK0.09700 PAB
5 SEK0.48502 PAB
10 SEK0.97004 PAB
20 SEK1.94007 PAB
50 SEK4.85018 PAB
100 SEK9.70036 PAB
250 SEK24.25090 PAB
500 SEK48.50180 PAB
1000 SEK97.00360 PAB
2000 SEK194.00720 PAB
5000 SEK485.01800 PAB
10000 SEK970.03600 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Swedish Krona
1 PAB10.30890 SEK
5 PAB51.54450 SEK
10 PAB103.08900 SEK
20 PAB206.17800 SEK
50 PAB515.44500 SEK
100 PAB1,030.89000 SEK
250 PAB2,577.22500 SEK
500 PAB5,154.45000 SEK
1000 PAB10,308.90000 SEK
2000 PAB20,617.80000 SEK
5000 PAB51,544.50000 SEK
10000 PAB103,089.00000 SEK