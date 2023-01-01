5 Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas

Convert SEK to PAB at the real exchange rate

5 sek
0.48 pab

1.00000 SEK = 0.09572 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Panamanian Balboa
1 SEK0.09572 PAB
5 SEK0.47859 PAB
10 SEK0.95718 PAB
20 SEK1.91437 PAB
50 SEK4.78592 PAB
100 SEK9.57185 PAB
250 SEK23.92962 PAB
500 SEK47.85925 PAB
1000 SEK95.71850 PAB
2000 SEK191.43700 PAB
5000 SEK478.59250 PAB
10000 SEK957.18500 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Swedish Krona
1 PAB10.44730 SEK
5 PAB52.23650 SEK
10 PAB104.47300 SEK
20 PAB208.94600 SEK
50 PAB522.36500 SEK
100 PAB1044.73000 SEK
250 PAB2611.82500 SEK
500 PAB5223.65000 SEK
1000 PAB10447.30000 SEK
2000 PAB20894.60000 SEK
5000 PAB52236.50000 SEK
10000 PAB104473.00000 SEK