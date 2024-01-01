Moroccan dirhams to Honduran lempiras today

Convert MAD to HNL at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = L2.524 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
MAD to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HNL
1 MAD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.56812.5748
Low2.51682.5168
Average2.54002.5453
Change0.28%-1.58%
1 MAD to HNL stats

The performance of MAD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5681 and a 30 day low of 2.5168. This means the 30 day average was 2.5400. The change for MAD to HNL was 0.28.

The performance of MAD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5748 and a 90 day low of 2.5168. This means the 90 day average was 2.5453. The change for MAD to HNL was -1.58.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Honduran Lempira
1 MAD2.52389 HNL
5 MAD12.61945 HNL
10 MAD25.23890 HNL
20 MAD50.47780 HNL
50 MAD126.19450 HNL
100 MAD252.38900 HNL
250 MAD630.97250 HNL
500 MAD1,261.94500 HNL
1000 MAD2,523.89000 HNL
2000 MAD5,047.78000 HNL
5000 MAD12,619.45000 HNL
10000 MAD25,238.90000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Moroccan Dirham
1 HNL0.39621 MAD
5 HNL1.98107 MAD
10 HNL3.96214 MAD
20 HNL7.92428 MAD
50 HNL19.81070 MAD
100 HNL39.62140 MAD
250 HNL99.05350 MAD
500 HNL198.10700 MAD
1000 HNL396.21400 MAD
2000 HNL792.42800 MAD
5000 HNL1,981.07000 MAD
10000 HNL3,962.14000 MAD