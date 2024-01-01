5 Moroccan dirhams to Honduran lempiras

Convert MAD to HNL at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = L2.524 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
MAD to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HNL
1 MAD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.56812.5748
Low2.51682.5168
Average2.54002.5453
Change0.28%-1.58%
1 MAD to HNL stats

The performance of MAD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5681 and a 30 day low of 2.5168. This means the 30 day average was 2.5400. The change for MAD to HNL was 0.28.

The performance of MAD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5748 and a 90 day low of 2.5168. This means the 90 day average was 2.5453. The change for MAD to HNL was -1.58.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4480.7910.9491.3981.5391.34418.117
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.17911.21.7691.9471.69922.912
1 EUR1.054655.9670.83311.4741.6221.41619.093

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Honduran Lempira
1 MAD2.52377 HNL
5 MAD12.61885 HNL
10 MAD25.23770 HNL
20 MAD50.47540 HNL
50 MAD126.18850 HNL
100 MAD252.37700 HNL
250 MAD630.94250 HNL
500 MAD1,261.88500 HNL
1000 MAD2,523.77000 HNL
2000 MAD5,047.54000 HNL
5000 MAD12,618.85000 HNL
10000 MAD25,237.70000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Moroccan Dirham
1 HNL0.39623 MAD
5 HNL1.98116 MAD
10 HNL3.96232 MAD
20 HNL7.92464 MAD
50 HNL19.81160 MAD
100 HNL39.62320 MAD
250 HNL99.05800 MAD
500 HNL198.11600 MAD
1000 HNL396.23200 MAD
2000 HNL792.46400 MAD
5000 HNL1,981.16000 MAD
10000 HNL3,962.32000 MAD