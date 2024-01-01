Moroccan dirhams to Djiboutian francs today

د.م.1.000 MAD = Fdj17.78 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DJF
1 MAD to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.148518.4561
Low17.740817.7408
Average17.964018.1396
Change-1.01%-3.20%
1 MAD to DJF stats

The performance of MAD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.1485 and a 30 day low of 17.7408. This means the 30 day average was 17.9640. The change for MAD to DJF was -1.01.

The performance of MAD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4561 and a 90 day low of 17.7408. This means the 90 day average was 18.1396. The change for MAD to DJF was -3.20.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Djiboutian Franc
1 MAD17.77620 DJF
5 MAD88.88100 DJF
10 MAD177.76200 DJF
20 MAD355.52400 DJF
50 MAD888.81000 DJF
100 MAD1,777.62000 DJF
250 MAD4,444.05000 DJF
500 MAD8,888.10000 DJF
1000 MAD17,776.20000 DJF
2000 MAD35,552.40000 DJF
5000 MAD88,881.00000 DJF
10000 MAD177,762.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 DJF0.05626 MAD
5 DJF0.28128 MAD
10 DJF0.56255 MAD
20 DJF1.12510 MAD
50 DJF2.81275 MAD
100 DJF5.62550 MAD
250 DJF14.06375 MAD
500 DJF28.12750 MAD
1000 DJF56.25500 MAD
2000 DJF112.51000 MAD
5000 DJF281.27500 MAD
10000 DJF562.55000 MAD