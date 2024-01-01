10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Djiboutian francs
Convert MAD to DJF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MAD to DJF conversion chart
1 MAD = 17.77620 DJF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MAD to DJF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.1485
|18.4561
|Low
|17.7408
|17.7408
|Average
|17.9640
|18.1396
|Change
|-1.01%
|-3.19%
|View full history
1 MAD to DJF stats
The performance of MAD to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.1485 and a 30 day low of 17.7408. This means the 30 day average was 17.9640. The change for MAD to DJF was -1.01.
The performance of MAD to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4561 and a 90 day low of 17.7408. This means the 90 day average was 18.1396. The change for MAD to DJF was -3.19.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Djiboutian francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Djiboutian Franc
|1 MAD
|17.77620 DJF
|5 MAD
|88.88100 DJF
|10 MAD
|177.76200 DJF
|20 MAD
|355.52400 DJF
|50 MAD
|888.81000 DJF
|100 MAD
|1,777.62000 DJF
|250 MAD
|4,444.05000 DJF
|500 MAD
|8,888.10000 DJF
|1000 MAD
|17,776.20000 DJF
|2000 MAD
|35,552.40000 DJF
|5000 MAD
|88,881.00000 DJF
|10000 MAD
|177,762.00000 DJF