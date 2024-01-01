Moroccan dirhams to Liberian dollars today

Convert MAD to LRD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = L$18.40 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LRD
1 MAD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.555220.2485
Low18.396018.3960
Average19.265719.6976
Change-5.27%-8.80%
View full history

1 MAD to LRD stats

The performance of MAD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.5552 and a 30 day low of 18.3960. This means the 30 day average was 19.2657. The change for MAD to LRD was -5.27.

The performance of MAD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.2485 and a 90 day low of 18.3960. This means the 90 day average was 19.6976. The change for MAD to LRD was -8.80.

Track market ratesView MAD to LRD chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4650.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.112
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.13811.21.7691.9471.69922.904
1 EUR1.054655.9540.83311.4741.6221.41619.087

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Liberian Dollar
1 MAD18.39600 LRD
5 MAD91.98000 LRD
10 MAD183.96000 LRD
20 MAD367.92000 LRD
50 MAD919.80000 LRD
100 MAD1,839.60000 LRD
250 MAD4,599.00000 LRD
500 MAD9,198.00000 LRD
1000 MAD18,396.00000 LRD
2000 MAD36,792.00000 LRD
5000 MAD91,980.00000 LRD
10000 MAD183,960.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 LRD0.05436 MAD
5 LRD0.27180 MAD
10 LRD0.54360 MAD
20 LRD1.08719 MAD
50 LRD2.71798 MAD
100 LRD5.43597 MAD
250 LRD13.58993 MAD
500 LRD27.17985 MAD
1000 LRD54.35970 MAD
2000 LRD108.71940 MAD
5000 LRD271.79850 MAD
10000 LRD543.59700 MAD