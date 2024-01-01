Turkish liras to Liberian dollars today

1,000 try
5,882.02 lrd

TL1.000 TRY = L$5.882 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.95686.0203
Low5.88155.8815
Average5.91065.9516
Change-1.26%-1.85%
1 TRY to LRD stats

The performance of TRY to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9568 and a 30 day low of 5.8815. This means the 30 day average was 5.9106. The change for TRY to LRD was -1.26.

The performance of TRY to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0203 and a 90 day low of 5.8815. This means the 90 day average was 5.9516. The change for TRY to LRD was -1.85.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Liberian Dollar
1 TRY5.88202 LRD
5 TRY29.41010 LRD
10 TRY58.82020 LRD
20 TRY117.64040 LRD
50 TRY294.10100 LRD
100 TRY588.20200 LRD
250 TRY1,470.50500 LRD
500 TRY2,941.01000 LRD
1000 TRY5,882.02000 LRD
2000 TRY11,764.04000 LRD
5000 TRY29,410.10000 LRD
10000 TRY58,820.20000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 LRD0.17001 TRY
5 LRD0.85005 TRY
10 LRD1.70010 TRY
20 LRD3.40020 TRY
50 LRD8.50050 TRY
100 LRD17.00100 TRY
250 LRD42.50250 TRY
500 LRD85.00500 TRY
1000 LRD170.01000 TRY
2000 LRD340.02000 TRY
5000 LRD850.05000 TRY
10000 LRD1,700.10000 TRY