Japanese yen to Liberian dollars today

Convert JPY to LRD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
13,334.60 lrd

¥1.000 JPY = L$1.333 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.33351.3335
Low1.20361.2026
Average1.25051.2373
Change10.28%6.37%
1 JPY to LRD stats

The performance of JPY to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3335 and a 30 day low of 1.2036. This means the 30 day average was 1.2505. The change for JPY to LRD was 10.28.

The performance of JPY to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3335 and a 90 day low of 1.2026. This means the 90 day average was 1.2373. The change for JPY to LRD was 6.37.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Liberian Dollar
100 JPY133.34600 LRD
1000 JPY1,333.46000 LRD
1500 JPY2,000.19000 LRD
2000 JPY2,666.92000 LRD
3000 JPY4,000.38000 LRD
5000 JPY6,667.30000 LRD
5400 JPY7,200.68400 LRD
10000 JPY13,334.60000 LRD
15000 JPY20,001.90000 LRD
20000 JPY26,669.20000 LRD
25000 JPY33,336.50000 LRD
30000 JPY40,003.80000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 LRD0.74993 JPY
5 LRD3.74964 JPY
10 LRD7.49928 JPY
20 LRD14.99856 JPY
50 LRD37.49640 JPY
100 LRD74.99280 JPY
250 LRD187.48200 JPY
500 LRD374.96400 JPY
1000 LRD749.92800 JPY
2000 LRD1,499.85600 JPY
5000 LRD3,749.64000 JPY
10000 LRD7,499.28000 JPY