Malaysian ringgits to Liberian dollars today

Convert MYR to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
43,497.80 lrd

RM1.000 MYR = L$43.50 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High43.497843.4978
Low41.283140.7708
Average41.864241.3846
Change5.36%6.67%
1 MYR to LRD stats

The performance of MYR to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 43.4978 and a 30 day low of 41.2831. This means the 30 day average was 41.8642. The change for MYR to LRD was 5.36.

The performance of MYR to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.4978 and a 90 day low of 40.7708. This means the 90 day average was 41.3846. The change for MYR to LRD was 6.67.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Liberian Dollar
1 MYR43.49780 LRD
5 MYR217.48900 LRD
10 MYR434.97800 LRD
20 MYR869.95600 LRD
50 MYR2,174.89000 LRD
100 MYR4,349.78000 LRD
250 MYR10,874.45000 LRD
500 MYR21,748.90000 LRD
1000 MYR43,497.80000 LRD
2000 MYR86,995.60000 LRD
5000 MYR217,489.00000 LRD
10000 MYR434,978.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LRD0.02299 MYR
5 LRD0.11495 MYR
10 LRD0.22990 MYR
20 LRD0.45979 MYR
50 LRD1.14948 MYR
100 LRD2.29897 MYR
250 LRD5.74743 MYR
500 LRD11.49485 MYR
1000 LRD22.98970 MYR
2000 LRD45.97940 MYR
5000 LRD114.94850 MYR
10000 LRD229.89700 MYR