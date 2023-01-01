5 Malaysian ringgits to Liberian dollars
Convert MYR to LRD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Liberian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Liberian Dollar
|1 MYR
|40.36770 LRD
|5 MYR
|201.83850 LRD
|10 MYR
|403.67700 LRD
|20 MYR
|807.35400 LRD
|50 MYR
|2018.38500 LRD
|100 MYR
|4036.77000 LRD
|250 MYR
|10091.92500 LRD
|500 MYR
|20183.85000 LRD
|1000 MYR
|40367.70000 LRD
|2000 MYR
|80735.40000 LRD
|5000 MYR
|201838.50000 LRD
|10000 MYR
|403677.00000 LRD