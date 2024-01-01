Hong Kong dollars to Liberian dollars today

Convert HKD to LRD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = L$23.65 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LRD
1 HKD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.751725.0316
Low23.652623.6526
Average24.525424.8088
Change-4.40%-5.50%
View full history

1 HKD to LRD stats

The performance of HKD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.7517 and a 30 day low of 23.6526. This means the 30 day average was 24.5254. The change for HKD to LRD was -4.40.

The performance of HKD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.0316 and a 90 day low of 23.6526. This means the 90 day average was 24.8088. The change for HKD to LRD was -5.50.

Track market ratesView HKD to LRD chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.2699.19111.7011.9471.21.772107.116
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.963

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Liberian Dollar
100 HKD2,365.26000 LRD
200 HKD4,730.52000 LRD
300 HKD7,095.78000 LRD
500 HKD11,826.30000 LRD
1000 HKD23,652.60000 LRD
2000 HKD47,305.20000 LRD
2500 HKD59,131.50000 LRD
3000 HKD70,957.80000 LRD
4000 HKD94,610.40000 LRD
5000 HKD118,263.00000 LRD
10000 HKD236,526.00000 LRD
20000 HKD473,052.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LRD0.04228 HKD
5 LRD0.21139 HKD
10 LRD0.42279 HKD
20 LRD0.84557 HKD
50 LRD2.11393 HKD
100 LRD4.22786 HKD
250 LRD10.56965 HKD
500 LRD21.13930 HKD
1000 LRD42.27860 HKD
2000 LRD84.55720 HKD
5000 LRD211.39300 HKD
10000 LRD422.78600 HKD